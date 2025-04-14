Suns Forward Among Best NBA Rookies
The Phoenix Suns didn't have a lot to celebrate this season as they missed the playoffs for the first time in five years.
For a team that rosters Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, that should never happen, but Phoenix's supporting cast around that trio wasn't capable of helping carry them through the season.
The Suns had to settle for minimum-contract guys and rookies to help fill in the gaps, and first-year pro Ryan Dunn was able to do that to an extent for Phoenix.
ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo ranked the top 20 rookies this season in the league, and Dunn clocked in at No. 19.
"Dunn became a bench fixture early on in what has been a disappointing season in Phoenix, but he has had a successful individual season relative to expectations. He's a versatile defender who can guard all over the floor, giving him a long-term pathway to a steady role," Woo writes.
"He still struggles on the offensive end, as a reluctant shooter opponents don't always have to account for, but making 30% of his 3s on three attempts per game was a step forward from where he was in college. Continuing to improve in that area will be critical to Dunn's long-term success."
Dunn was on the list alongside Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies), Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers), Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls), Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards), Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies), Kel'el Ware (Miami Heat), Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans), Kyle Filipowski (Utah Jazz), Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic), Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards), Ron Holland II (Detroit Pistons), Isaiah Collier (Utah Jazz), Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers), Quinten Post (Golden State Warriors), Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers) and Adem Bona (Philadelphia 76ers).
Dunn will hope to build on his success with the foundation he now has established after his rookie year.