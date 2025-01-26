Suns Lose Rookie to Injury vs Wizards
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' clean injury report did not last long in their matchup against the Washington Wizards.
Less than two minutes into the game, forward Ryan Dunn limped off the court and into the locker room after stepping on Devin Booker's foot on a drive to the basket, rolling his left ankle in the process. Dunn was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left ankle sprain.
Bradley Beal subbed in for Dunn with 10:11 in the first quarter. Beal was just returning from an ankle injury of his own tonight that caused him to miss three of Phoenix's past four games.
Dunn moved into Beal's starting role on Jan. 6. In the 10 games since becoming a starter entering tonight, Dunn was averaging 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range.
Phoenix also activated Jusuf Nurkic tonight for the first time in six games after he was dealing with an illness.
Dunn has now started in 24 of his 40 games so far in his first season in the NBA, quickly developing into one of the premier defenders in the NBA and among the league's top rookies despite being the 28th overall selection.
Phoenix, sitting at 22-21 on the year, is in desperate need of a stretch of good health as it looks to string together some wins. The Suns are currently the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, but only 2.5 games back of the fifth seed.
Dunn missed four games across two different stretches earlier this season due to ankle injuries.
Stay tuned for what injury updates the Suns provide on the rookie.