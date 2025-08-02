Suns Forward Snubbed From ESPN’s Top Year 2 Players List
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn turned heads in his rookie year with a vastly improved 3-point shot from college coupled with his already elite defense.
After trading Kevin Durant and buying out Bradley Beal this offseason, Dunn will step into a much bigger role in his second season this fall, especially after inconsistent playing time under former coach Mike Budenholzer last season.
Dunn showed a lot of flashes and put together some solid performances throughout his rookie season, but was not included on ESPN's Jeremy Woo's top-10 most interesting sophomores to watch for the 2025-26 season despite likely being a full-time starter for the Suns next season.
Here were the 10 players Woo named:
1. Reed Sheppard (Rockets)
2. Stephon Castle (Spurs)
3. Zaccharie Risacher (Hawks)
4. Matas Buzelis (Bulls)
5. Donovan Clingan (Trail Blazers)
6. Alex Sarr (Wizards)
7. Kel'el Ware (Heat)
8. Jaylen Wells (Grizzlies)
9. Jared McCain (76ers)
10. Nikola Topic (Thunder)
Although all of the players Woo included were either lottery picks or proved to be starting-caliber players right away (Ware, Wells and McCain), Dunn, the 28th pick last year, could be just as interesting to watch next year in an expanded role on a Suns team without much expectations.
Dunn's development will be very key in how well the Suns fare next season, more so than most of the players on this list.
In the NBA Summer League last month, Dunn showed that he was a step ahead of most young players and that there is a ton of potential for how much he can grow his all-around game.
Phoenix built a new identity around defense this offseason, which Dunn will fit in perfectly with and learn even more from an established defensive presence in Dillon Brooks, who will likely join Dunn as the Suns' two starting forwards.
Even though his defense is already really sound, Dunn will have to continue to improve his outside shot after ending the year shooting 31.1% from 3 and willingness to drive to the rim in order to demonstrate that he belongs in a big-time role.
Dunn figures to be an integral piece for the Suns moving forward and his sophomore season could make or break just how valuable he will be for the future.