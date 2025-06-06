Suns, Spurs Trade Idea Gets Victor Wembanyama, Kevin Durant Together
The Phoenix Suns are mulling trade offers for Kevin Durant, and any team looking to take another step in the right direction should put their best package forward.
One team that could fit the bill is the San Antonio Spurs, who have been aggressive in acquiring De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. They also have the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft and are building a strong core to headline with Victor Wembanyama.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn suggested a trade that sends Durant to the Spurs for Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Barnes and the No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft.
"Phoenix gets two young players, one of whom was already paid (Vassell, who has four years and around $106 remaining on his deal), and another who is extension-eligible (Sochan, a defensive ace that can't shoot yet). Toss in a late lottery pick and some expiring salary and we've got ourselves a trade package," Quinn wrote.
"... The fit for Phoenix is a tad awkward. Vassell has played plenty of small forward, but he's closer to shooting guard-sized. More importantly, there's a lot of overlap between he and Booker stylistically. Vassell takes too many mid-range jumpers and doesn't really get to the basket or the line. Sochan's defense would be welcome, but he's not a center, so unless the Suns could find one that shoots, things might get a bit cramped offensively. Phoenix already has that issue with Ryan Dunn, so they'd have to hope that someone improves here or plot a follow-up move."
The Spurs are offering a lot in this prospective deal, but it may not be the right players. The Suns should focus on getting high-quality assets as opposed to quantity because Durant will leave a massive hole from this year's team, and someone is going to have to pick up the slack.
It may take multiple people to replace his value, but this particular group doesn't guarantee it, and the Suns should look elsewhere for a better offer.