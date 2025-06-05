Suns Trade Kevin Durant to Timberwolves in Blockbuster Idea
The Phoenix Suns are expected to make a trade involving Kevin Durant within the next couple of weeks.
Several teams have been linked to Durant, including the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggested a trade that would send Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham, Luka Garza and a 2032 first-round pick swap to the Suns for Durant.
"It's tough to make the money work, since both of these teams have such expensive rosters. The Phoenix Suns being over the second apron means they can't aggregate outgoing salaries in trades, either," Bailey wrote.
"But this framework gives Phoenix an interesting restart around Devin Booker. Gobert would undoubtedly be the best defensive center he's ever played with. And though Conley's production fell off a cliff this postseason, his steady hand guiding the offense would make life easier for Booker, too.
"As a bonus, the Suns also get a solid potential backup center in Luka Garza, a prospect in Rob Dillingham and the chance to move up a in a future draft.
"For the Timberwolves, this is a lot to give up for a soon-to-be-37-year-old forward with a robust injury history. It's also a culture-shifting move that could make the defense implode.
"But a lineup of Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Edwards, Durant, Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle would boast tons of firepower. And Minnesota was woefully short on that against OKC."
The Wolves have been to the Western Conference Finals in each of the last two years, but have fallen short to the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Acquiring Durant would give them another great chance to get back to the top of the West with a chance to move on to the NBA Finals.
For the Suns, the deal gives them a chance to get back into the playoff picture. Gobert would solve the team's center problems they have dealt with. They also get a point guard in Conley that could play alongside Booker, even if it is only for a year or two. With Tyus Jones likely leaving in free agency, this is a solution to fill that void.
It's a move that could benefit both sides if it is agreed upon.