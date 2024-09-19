Why Suns Shooter is Top Trade Asset
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns will presumably enter the new season with the roster that is currently in place, although some roster quirks leave room for in-season trades.
Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie are the players that could be potentially discussed among potential personnel shifts - as those are the only players that are making enough to move in a potential salary-matching deal (keep in mind, the Suns are confined by the second apron).
While all of these names bring something scintillating to the table as trade candidates, one stands above the rest - and that is Allen.
Keep in mind, this trade scenario will only be realistic if it is beyond obvious the team needs an upgrade at center or on the wings.
He signed a 4-year, $70 million contract extension prior to the Suns' brief playoff run in April, so his contract is very movable (he cannot be traded until December), but his play alone is a top selling point.
Allen will turn 29 before the start of the regular season and is in the prime of his career coming off of his best season - where he averaged 13.5 PPG/3.9 RPG/3 APG on 46.5% from three-point range.
Some may attempt to pin Allen as a "specialist" - tabbing him as someone that is only a threat as a three-point shooter - but that is simply false.
Allen is a deceptively strong athlete despite the most damage he caused was from behind the arc. He played some of the most inspired defense of his career - and will now be reunited with Mike Budenholzer from his days in Milwaukee.
The truth is Allen is more than a one-tool player and is quite arguably in possession of one of the most team-friendly deals moving forward.
If the Suns were to look towards making a move this season, Allen is the name to watch - and that is just a testament to the player he has become over the last year.