Suns Should Trade For Thunder PG
The Phoenix Suns are in desperate need for a point guard to pair next to Devin Booker.
Jalen Green was acquired in the Kevin Durant deal and the Suns have Collin Gillespie and Jared Butler, but neither are a great fit in the starting lineup.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley wrote about the possibility of the Oklahoma City Thunder trading former top-10 pick Cason Wallace, who is one of the best trade chips in the NBA.
"OKC's embarrassment of riches are on full display with the reigning champs getting their second entry here in Cason Wallace," Buckley wrote.
"And, honestly, this ranking might be underselling the 21-year-old, who just held a 95th percentile ranking in defensive estimated plus/minus and tied for the sixth-most playoff minutes on the world champs.
"There is clear and compelling proof of concept with Wallace as one of the league's stingiest and most disruptive stoppers. This past season, he was fifth in total deflections, sixth in total steals and 111th in total minutes. This was chaos-creation at its finest.
"His upside is both ginormous and obvious, but two things kept him from ranking higher. One, he has a few too many rough patches on offense to totally gloss over. If he can't level up both his shooting and creation, then he needs to become pretty special at one to offset the other. Two, the Thunder (understandably) don't seem in a hurry to reshape their roster, so his availability probably makes more sense in concept than in reality."
Wallace has fit like a glove next to NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the Thunder, so it's hard to imagine that he wouldn't work with Booker in Phoenix.
Wallace averaged 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game with the Thunder this past season, his second in the league.
Oklahoma City has Nikola Topic coming back from injury this season, so Wallace may become expendable to the Thunder. That should prompt the Suns to swoop in, acquire him and land a new starting point guard.