Suns Sign Former Knicks Player
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made what may seem to be an insignificant move today by signing former Virginia Cavalier star Mamadi Diakite to an Exhibit-10 contract after being acquired by the Valley Suns via a trade with the Westchester Knicks.
Diakite, 27, starred for Virginia from 2016-20 - with his signature moment being a game-winning shot in an Elite 8 game against Purdue en route to Virginia winning the National Championship in 2019.
He unfortunately went undrafted in 2020 - and has failed to stick around in a specific city for more than a season.
Diakite has spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and San Antonio Spurs organizations thus far prior to coming to Phoenix.
Diakite starred for the Cleveland Charge in 2022-23, averaging north of 20 PPG in 8 appearances before cooling off significantly for the Knicks' G-League squad.
Still, Diakite remains an intriguing player that has displayed ability as a mid-range scorer, aggressive rebounder, and versatile defender - there is clearly a method behind the madness here.
Diakite also will join another Virginia product this season - as Ryan Dunn is entering year 1 as an NBA player after two seasons as a UVA Cavalier.
It is unlikely that Diakite will make the 15-man Suns roster ahead of the regular season rollout, but he will certainly bring an injection of versatility and unique talent to the Valley Suns - who will look to compete for the G-League title in their first year of existence this season.