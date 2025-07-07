Suns Sign Koby Brea to Two-Way Deal
The Phoenix Suns are officially welcoming one of their rookies to the roster, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.
"The Phoenix Suns and No. 41 pick Koby Brea have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto tweeted.
"Brea averaged 11.6 points and shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range for Kentucky last season."
Brea, 22, spent his first four years in college at Dayton before transferring to Kentucky for his final season. His efforts with the Wildcats helped increase his draft stock, making him a second-round pick.
He still has a lot to prove coming into the league, but he will have the opportunity to do that on his two-way contract. Brea will spend time with the Valley Suns throughout the season, shuttling between Tempe and Phoenix when the NBA team needs another player.
Playing for the G League affiliate will give Brea an opportunity to improve his game and get better for the Suns in hopes that he can become part of the team's rotation someday.
Brea is part of the team's Summer League roster alongside Brandon Angel, Khalif Battle, Yuri Collins, Ryan Dunn, Boogie Ellis, Jordan Gainey, CJ Huntley, Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach, Mitch Mascari, Alex Schumacher, Moses Wood and Solomon Young.
Phoenix's first Summer League game in Las Vegas is set to take place on Friday when they take on No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST. The game can be watched on ESPN or streamed on the ESPN app.