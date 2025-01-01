Suns Star Bradley Beal Injured vs Grizzlies
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal left action early in the first half of Tuesday's meeting against the Memphis Grizzlies with a hip contusion and has been ruled out for the remainder of action.
Beal landed awkardly on his hip after being fouled, shot free throws and quickly exited action.
This was just the 13th game together for Phoenix's star trio of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker playing together, as all three have battled injury through the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
Beal's exit may be just a precaution, as the Suns don't play again until later in the week - which would give Beal extra time to rest and recover.
The Suns currently find themselves in a dog fight with Memphis, who are up 69-55 at halftime despite being without Ja Morant.
Ahead of action, Phoenix head coach Mike Budenholzer offered the following on playing Memphis:
“I mean, all those things have become part of their identity. It feels like I'm obviously a little biased with Taylor (Jenkins) as a coach, but these guys, they play hard every night, every game, no matter who's there. I think they have a defensive will and defensive kind of energy and activity, that creates turnovers and then their pace, it's just elite and I think they're spreading you out and just driving you a lot this year. We're going to have to be great in transition defense, keep the ball in front of us, try and limit their paint touches and their threes.”