Suns Star Goes Full Forrest Gump As New Book 1 Shoes Release
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is set to release a new edition of his "Book 1" shoes, the latest drop inspired by legendary movie Forrest Gump.
Booker posted some hilarious videos on his Instagram story of his face over Tom Hanks' in the classic film:
Booker has also been signing shoes and dropping them around the state of Arizona, something he's done with previous drops of his first signature sneaker.
The sneakers are retailing for $140 per pair - more on the shoes from HypeBeast:
"Earlier this year, Devin Booker took to the courts to show of a pair of Nike Book 1 PEs in the 'Forrest Gump' colorway. Blending basketball and nostalgia, the shoe hops on the trend of reviving the classic 'Forrest Gump' colorway. At the time of Booker’s on-court reveal, it was uncertain if it would be released to the public. Now, it seems that the pair is receiving a general release. The 'Forrest Gump' Book 1s faithfully replicate the iconic and original Cortez, featuring an all-white upper and striking red accents that hit the Swoosh logos, tongue labels and back heel tabs. The shoe sits atop a solid white rubber sole featuring the signature blue stripe on the midsole, reminiscent of the classic Cortez style.
"The Nike Book 1 'Forrest Gump' is a PE no more and is expected to release in January 2025. The release is in-line with Nike’s plan to reintroduce the OG 'Forrest Gump' Cortez back in May 2024. Take a look at the shoe in-hand above or below."