Suns Star Impressing Team USA
PHOENIX -- We are just mere days away from the opening game of Team USA attempting to win a fifth gold medal in a row - and Phoenix Suns star G Devin Booker has made an extremely strong case to be a starter on what should be the best team in the tournament despite recent struggles.
Booker was a regular fixture in the starting lineup on the 2020 team in Tokyo under Gregg Popovich, but there were some who speculated that he wouldn't be given the same grace by freshly minted head coach Steve Kerr.
That appears to be the exact opposite of the actual case.
“I’m so impressed with Book’s ability to understand that and recognize the role change, but still hit the big shot and looking forward to a big moment. Book is a perfect FIBA guy,” said Kerr with enthusiasm when asked about what Booker brings to the team.
Booker started all but one game during the exhibition process, only coming off of the bench in the American victory over Australia in Dubai.
Booker didn't have gaudy statistical profiles by any means, but that certainly didn't take away from his overall impact.
Booker had the highest plus-minus output of anyone on the team in the five-game sample. He hit timely shots. He selflessly passed up good looks for great looks. He played intense defense on a possession-to-possession basis.
Booker has been everything the team has needed him to be without complaints - that can't be said for everyone on the roster.
On a team almost solely composed of superstars, Booker has become the quintessential "glue guy" - and that should serve well for him to start for the team, especially if Kevin Durant's absence is extended.
This should also very much encourage Suns fans going into the 2024-25 season, as Booker seems reinvigorated. He seems jovial. He is showing he can play high-impact basketball regardless of role.
Perhaps all of these things will translate to a more desirable output in the upcoming season.