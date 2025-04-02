Suns Star Kevin Durant Gets Honest on State of Basketball
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has always been vocal when it comes to making his opinion known, especially when it comes to the sport of basketball.
The future Hall of Fame forward is notorious for responding to fans slandering the modern state of basketball through social media, and with the game changing at a rapid pace, Durant's been at the forefront of the player's perspective.
“I think we’re at the peak of basketball, in my opinion,” Durant told The Athletic in an interview.
“I feel like the game is always going to evolve into something different. There’s going to be players that change the mindset of how to win a basketball game. Now, you see, I think the bigs are starting to come back around, where the most dominant bigs are the guys that you want to run an offense through and play off of. I just think the game is always evolving, and if you complain about it too much then you’re not going to see the beauty of what’s going on.
“Obviously, nothing’s perfect, and there’s going to be complaints from different sides, with people wanting to see it in different ways. But for the most part, you’re seeing the growth. You’re seeing the players get better. You see it through, what, the last six champions have been different. There’s going to be complaints across the board, but I think the game’s in a good place.”
Many fans complain about the lack of defense and too many three-pointers in today's age, though the NBA still seems to be doing just fine.