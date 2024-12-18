Suns Star Hates New All-Star Game
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA season has been off to a quick start - and the Phoenix Suns' 14-11 start to the season could yield a pair of All-Stars to the 2025 game in San Fransisco.
With the upcoming game in February will also see changes to the format - with four eight-player teams playing in a knockout-style tournament to determine a singular winner.
While there are some vocal fans of the change under the guise of making the event more competitive and interesting, not everyone was pleased with the announced changes.
Amongst those is none other than Kevin Durant - who is sure to be selected to a 15th game of his career in mere weeks.
“I hate it. Absolutely hate it. Terrible….We should just go back to East-West," said Durant when asked by Gerald Bourguet of PHNX.
While some could see it as a new twist to a longstanding tradition that will keep the yearly gathering from becoming stale, others absolutely bask in the routine that has been built over decades - particularly in the East-West editions of the contest.
The 211-186 victory by the East very clearly prompted the perceived need for change by the league after a couple years of very competitive contests, particularly the 2020 game proved to be more of an exception compared to the rule.
It will certainly be interesting to see how this new concept actually unfolds in practice, but the general intrigue could lead to a viewership boost in and of itself.
Durant could be joined by Devin Booker - it would be quite fitting if one of the very best duos in the NBA suited up together on one of four teams in year one of the new arrangement.
The 2025 NBA All-Star game is set to be held on February 16 at Chase Center - before moving to the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles in 2026 and Footprint Center in Phoenix in 2027 - the first game in Phoenix since 2009.