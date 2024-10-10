Suns Star Projected to Request Trade
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant continues to carry the label of potential flight-risk when it comes to seeking out.
Durant previously parted from the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors - before heading to the Brooklyn Nets - and eventually forcing his way to Phoenix.
Bleacher Report believes he's not done.
Durant was named one of a handful of stars that will next demand a trade with the following reasoning:
"To put it charitably, KD has had a hard time staying satisfied over the last decade or so. He left a promising situation with the Oklahoma City Thunder and seemed almost immediately unhappy in the middle of a dynastic run with the Golden State Warriors. Then, despite hand-picked teammates and coaches, he couldn't find peace with the Brooklyn Nets," wrote Grant Hughes.
"He made two separate trade requests to get himself to the Phoenix Suns, the first of which came just 13 months after he signed a four-year, $194 million extension with Brooklyn.
"There's no sign of unrest in Phoenix at the moment, and the Suns, led by new head coach Mike Budenholzer and a remade supporting cast that features a couple of actual point guards, could make the Finals with a few favorable breaks. But if KD's Warriors tenure taught us anything, it's that no amount of team success guarantees satisfaction.
"Durant is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, but he's also among its most mercurial. His history suggests it's not a question of if his eye will start wandering, but when."
Durant is actually eligible for a contract extension this season, and the Suns appear confident that Durant will stick around.
"We love having KD here. We want him here. We'll figure that out, like Mat [Ishbia] said, we don't really talk about that publicly," said Suns general manager James Jones.
"But the thing that we do talk about publicly is like, who really wants to be here and who's a great fit for us? And so we love KD. He loves being here, but that goes without saying."
Durant has two years remaining on his current deal.