Suns Star Kevin Durant Wins All-Star Game Championship
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant capped off his 15th All-Star appearance with a championship victory in the new All-Star Game tournament format.
Durant's team, Shaq's OGs, took down Chuck's Global Stars to take home the trophy in San Francisco.
Durant's 15th appearance tied him for the fourth-most in NBA history alongside Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal.
This year's All-Star format, which Durant expressed his displeasure for previously, was much different. The 24 All-Star selections were drafted into three teams by O’Neal (Shaq's OGs), Kenny Smith (Kenny's Young Stars) and Charles Barkley (Chuck's Global Stars).
The three teams were part of a four-team tournament with the fourth team being the winner of the Rising Stars tournament from Friday. There were two semifinals matchups with the two winning teams advancing to the championship round.
Shaq's OGs also included Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James (out due to injury), Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.
Here's how Durant performed in both of Shaq's OGs matchups:
Semifinals
Shaq's OGs took on the Rising Stars and Durant's Suns teammate Ryan Dunn in the semis in a game with a target score of 40.
Durant started at center guarding 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, impressing defensively. He missed his first 3-pointer, and didn't score before the first timeout with his team ahead 15-10.
After the break, Dunn came in and knocked down a 3-pointer right away.
Durant got on the board first with an easy dunk in transition to put Shaq's OGs up 24-21. He subbed out with Shaq's OGs in front 28-26 before coming back in with them ahead 34-31.
After a few missed threes with the score at 37-31, Durant made a dunk to put the OGs at 39, but they still struggled to put one more point on the board before Durant assisted a Lillard 3-pointer for a 42-35 win. Dunn played excellent defense down the stretch on Durant and his teammates.
Durant finished the first game with four points (2-8 FG), three rebounds and three assists in 11 minutes. Dunn tied a team high with eight points (3-5 FG) for the Rising Stars to go along with two rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes.
Championship
The championship was also played to a target score of 40. Shaq's OGs took on Chuck's Global Stars after they beat Kenny's Young Stars in the semis.
Shaq's OGs jumped out an early 11-0 lead, and Durant did not score in this stretch. He subbed out with the score 11-1 and the OGs cruised to an easy 41-25 victory.
Durant went scoreless with two rebounds and a steal in six minutes in the championship. Curry won the MVP after recording 12 points and four rebounds in the championship and eight points and six rebounds in the semifinals.