Official Suns vs Rockets Injury Report Revealed

PHOENIX -- After defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in epic fashion on Sunday night, the Phoenix Suns pack their bags for the second night of a back-to-back as the Houston Rockets play host.

For the Rockets, Steven Adams is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

All of JD Davidson/Tristen Newton (G League), Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain) and Fred VanVleet (ACL repair) are out for Houston.

Meanwhile, for Phoenix, Jalen Green remains out with his hamstring injury. Grayson Allen (right knee) and Mark Williams (right knee) are probable for the Suns.

Jamaree Bouyea is also out due to concussion protocol while Jordan Goodwin is available with his jaw sprain.

Allen had missed the last eight games due to his knee injury, though Suns coach Jordan Ott indicated he would be ready soon.

“He played before practice," Ott said of Allen during practice over the weekend(via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"That’s been multiple times now. We’ll see. I think everything has been good. Now it’s a little bit of a rhythm to it, too ... He's getting there."

As for Green, Ott says he's getting closer to returning to on-court work vs. "bodies" soon. He's expected to be re-evaluated at some point this month.

Phoenix has now won their last six-of-seven games entering Monday night's tilt against Houston.

Injuries have been an unfortunate part of this season in Phoenix, though the Suns have managed well to start the 2025-26 season.

“Yes, it’s just the next-man up mentality. We’ve been living by that and obviously we miss those guys out there," said Booker.

"Some games I’ll be like if Grayson (Allen) or Jalen (Green) was out there, this defense wouldn’t be happening. But, still all the way down the line and there’s still some people who don’t get in the game that can knock down those shots that I trust so in the NBA, we have a super talented group and a super confident group.”

The Suns are 0-2 against the Rockets this season. ESPN's analytics gives Houston a 74% chance to win tonight.

Opening tip is slated for 6:00 PM MST.

