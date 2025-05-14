Suns Star Kevin Durant Wins Magic Johnson Award
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has been awarded the Professional Basketball Writer's Association "Magic Johnson" Award, which honors, "the NBA player who best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans."
Durant beat out Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton and Draymond Green. He's the second Suns player to win the award, following the footsteps of Steve Nash who took home honors for the 2011-12 season.
Stephen Curry won the award last season.
More from the PBWA's press release:
“We’re really pleased to honor KD again,” said PBWA president Howard Beck. “Kevin has long been one of the NBA’s most thoughtful and accessible stars. He always makes time for reporters, whether for on-the-record interviews or just informal chit-chat, and he never shies away from any topic.
"He’s as eager to dive into the minutiae of a single play as he is to discuss broader issues facing the league. His passion for the game always comes through. Our members were also really appreciative of Kevin’s public advocacy for reopening locker rooms after the pandemic, recognizing how critical that access is for building trust and rapport between players and journalists.”
Durant is entering the final year of his contract in Phoenix but is highly anticipated to be traded over the summer. The 36-year-old was nearly traded as the deadline this past season but Phoenix was unsuccessful.
Teams to watch for a potential Durant trade would be the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets among others.