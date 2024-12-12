Insider: Suns Star Open to Leaving
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns G Bradley Beal has been a welcome presence in the Valley over the last year-plus - but could be on the move, especially considering the potential for a Jimmy Butler trade.
While Butler's agent refuted the Shams Charania report that Butler has made it known that Phoenix is a preferred trade destination - it still could very much be on the table eventually.
Phoenix-based insider John Gambadoro revealed his perspective during the "Burns and Gambo Show" - and the revelations on his part were quite shocking pertaining to Beal.
"I do think with a third team involved that there is a way to get a deal done."
Those were the words of Gambadoro, who made a point to shut down a straight-up trade with the Heat - citing Miami's previous lack of interest in Beal as well as the new apron rules in the NBA CBA.
Gambadoro also spoke on some potential discontent Beal has in his current situation - and believes a trade could get done fairly smoothly if a franchise that Beal could fit better with comes along.
"I think Bradley Beal would waive his no-trade clause. I think if he got the chance to be more of the player he used to be he would take it."
Gambadoro's comments here are a bit surprising - as Beal has made a point to state that playing for a contender is of high importance to him, but he has obviously had to make more sacrifices compared to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. It is entirely possible that the lack of cohesion between Beal and Booker is still an issue due to the lack of defined role for the former.
The NBA trade deadline is set for February 6 - and if Gambadoro's speculation reigns true, it could be the end of Beal in Phoenix after less than 2 seasons with the franchise - while it concurrently could serve as the introduction of a potential hall-of-fame talent in Butler.