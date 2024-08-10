Suns' Stars Propel Team USA to Gold Medal
PHOENIX -- Team USA officially sealed a perfect 11-0 run over the last month with a gold medal game victory over Victor Wembanyama's France - and the Phoenix Suns' duo of Kevin Durant/Devin Booker were once again instrumental in the victory.
Head coach Steve Kerr opted to insert Durant into the starting five for the first time during this cycle in what could be the last time the Suns star suits up in Olympic competition.
Team USA got off to a quick start behind both a Durant three-point hit and 7 Booker points, giving the United States a 20-15 lead after the first quarter.
France kept within reach for much of the second quarter, even taking the lead at various points - but a late surge from the Durant/Booker duo directly lead to a three-possession lead of 49-41 going into halftime.
Booker lead all U.S. scorers after the first 20 minutes with 13 points, while Guerschon Yabusele lead France with 15 and Wembanyama had an efficient 13 points.
The start of the second half was much of the same, although the U.S. did expand the lead to double digits. An Evan Fournier three-point hit and Durant goaltend cut the USA lead to 72-66 heading into the fourth.
Durant hit a huge three with just under 2 minutes into the final quarter that expanded the American lead to 77-68.
The game appeared to be heading towards a definitive conclusion, but France once again stormed back to cut the lead to three with just over three minutes remaining in the game.
A trio of Stephen Curry threes late in the game re-upped the U.S. lead to 9 with just 30 seconds to go - and a Booker layup immediately after put a close to the French rally.
Team USA has won five consecutive gold medals now - and it couldn't have been done without the duo Booker/Durant.
The next Olympics are set to be played in Los Angeles in 2028 - with Booker expected to be a key part of the team once again.