Suns Starter Suffers Injury; Will be Re-Evaluated
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will miss starting center Jusuf Nurkic for the next week due to a finger injury, according to Arizona Sports' Kellan Olson.
The Suns are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers for their preseason debut on Sunday with dates against the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets within the next seven days.
Phoenix begins their regular season on Oct. 23 - so Nurkic has plenty of time to heal.
Nurkic told reporters at Suns Media Day he lost weight and feels as good as ever.
“Just the new NBA, the way we move and I think just a precaution for me to stay healthier,” Nurkic said. “Try to do what I can do to play 82 games.”
Under new head coach Mike Budenholzer, Nurkic will be expected to put up more shots from deep as the Suns look to spread the floor.
“There definitely has been - I think intentional work by Nurk and conversations with him about what we think he can do and add and grow,” Budenholzer told reporters.
“Most obviously is a three-point shooter. He’s done it a little bit in his past, and we’re going to push that envelope.
“We feel like there’s ways where he can impact the game in a really positive way, offensively. But not just 3-point shooting, there’s lots of things. Nurk’s an incredible passer, his skill, his IQ, his vision as you watch film and study him, it’s pretty unique.”
With Nurkic out against the Lakers, expect names such as Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro to see more action.