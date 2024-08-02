Suns Starter Recruited New PG Tyus Jones
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially introduced the newest member of the franchise yesterday in former Washington Wizards PG Tyus Jones - and Jones took questions from local media at Footprint Center as the offseason progresses.
One question was centered former Duke and Memphis Grizzlies teammate Grayson Allen, who apparently was a big part in getting Jones to sign with Phoenix:
"G - that's my guy. We go way back," said Jones on Allen. Jones chose to sign with Phoenix after receiving more lucrative offers elsewhere.
"Had some great conversations as well. I'm really looking forward to sharing the court with him again - both on and off the court with what he stands for, how he competes - he's the ultimate winner. He was definitely on board with me coming here, recruiting me as well and making me feel wanted."
Jones went on to lament about how special the relationship he has with former Duke players - especially Allen.
“The more Dukies the better, I always say," said Jones when talking about the reunion with Allen and teaming up with new Suns C Mason Plumlee.
This could signify that the Suns' culture is coming into form under first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Allen being willing to take a bench role shows that players could be more than willing to sacrifice for the good of the team in the upcoming season - not just the sharpshooter.
Allen still figures to remain a constant fixture in the offense under Budenholzer, but likely has the prudence to realize Jones was a necessity for the squad to have a stronger output on the offensive side of the ball.
Devin Booker appears to be following suit for the Olympic squad in Paris as one of the very few superstars that is actively willing to sacrifice role for the betterment of the team.
This development may seem insignificant at the surface, but it appears as if the collective of the Suns' roster is working to get on the same page in pursuit of an NBA title that has eluded them for nearly 60 years.
October couldn't come any quicker.