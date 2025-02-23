Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Raptors
The Phoenix Suns changed up their starting group in yesterday's 121-117 win over the Chicago Bulls and will remain with the same unit today against the Toronto Raptors.
With the win over Chicago, Phoenix snapped a four-game losing streak, but is still in desperate need of stringing wins together with a 27-29 record so far, which makes the team 11th in the Western Conference and out of even a play-in spot.
Here is the Suns' starting 5 for today's matchup against Toronto (17-39), who will be without Brandon Ingram due to injury:
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- Royce O'Neale
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Beal started over Tyus Jones, who had started every game up until that point, yesterday after 15 straight games of coming off the bench. He was the starting unit’s primary point guard in Jones’ spot over Booker and did well, recording 25 points in 10-of-19 shooting, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes. It will be interesting to see if coach Mike Budenholzer use him in this point guard role every game or as more of an off-ball scorer, which he has a history of excelling at.
Booker and Durant also had big games alongside Beal against Chicago. Booker ended with 29 points (10-20 FG), eight assists and four rebounds, while Durant had a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with five assists and a block.
O'Neale only had two points (0-5 3PT) against the Bulls, but was coming off a career-high 27 points the game before against the Spurs. Phoenix needs him to be confident in his shot next to the three stars because he will have a lot of open looks.
Richards had one of his best games in a Suns uniform versus Chicago, posting a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Suns were seeking him out all game on rolls to the rim, and another big performance could do a lot for his confidence moving forward after an inconsistent start to his Phoenix tenure.
Today's game tips off shortly after 4 p.m. Arizona time and is the third of Phoenix's four-game road trip.