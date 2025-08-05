Suns Summer League Star Signs Overseas Deal
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns Summer League guard Boogie Ellis has agreed to an overseas deal after a very strong showing with the Suns in Las Vegas last month.
Alba Berlin announced Tuesday that Ellis signed a one-year contract with the club.
"I'm super excited to officially be a part of the ALBA family!" Ellis said in the press release on the signing. "This is a big moment for me my first time playing professionally overseas and I couldn't have asked for a better place to start than Berlin. I've heard amazing things about the city, the club, and the fans.
"I'm looking forward to giving my all, competing at the highest level, and doing whatever it takes to help this team win. I can't wait to experience the energy in the arena and connect with the ALBA community. Let's make this season special. See y'all soon. Let's get to work!"
Ellis was second on the Summer Suns in points per game, averaging 14.4 while shooting a very impressive 57.1% from 3-point range to go along with 2.0 steals in the team's five games in Vegas.
A former collegiate star at USC, Ellis went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft and spent last season with the Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, and Indiana Pacers' G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants, averaging 9.3 points in 15 games across both teams.
The 6-foot-2 guard was very well known in college after beginning his career with the Memphis Tigers, where he played his freshman and sophomore seasons from 2019-21, before transferring to USC for his final three seasons.
Phoenix elected not to use one any of its three two-way spots on a point guard this offseason after signing two last season in Collin Gillespie, who re-signed with the team on a standard contract, and TyTy Washington Jr., who is now on the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Suns did not have any of these two-way spots open before the Summer League after signing 41st pick Koby Brea, undrafted big man CJ Huntley and free agent Isaiah Livers to two-way deals, so Ellis and the majority of Phoenix's Summer League team were playing to impress other teams.
Now, Ellis has found a home with Alba Berlin and will look to carry over his impressive performance in Vegas to Germany.