Did Suns Find Another Gem in 2-Way Player?

PHOENIX -- Most people didn’t think much of it when the Phoenix Suns signed fourth-year guard Jamaree Bouyea to a two-way contract on Nov. 17.

However, after a career-high 18 points in Friday’s loss to the Houston Rockets and five-straight games of 14 or more minutes, Suns fans are familiar with Bouyea now.

The San Francisco product has been a huge boost off the bench on both sides of the ball for a Suns team dealing with plenty of injuries, most recently including losing Devin Booker for at least a week with a groin strain.

18 PTS in just 18 MIN! ☀️



Jamaree Bouyea scored an NBA career-high off the bench last night for the @suns. #GLeagueAlum pic.twitter.com/LZ2n9PNUjH — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 6, 2025

Jamaree Bouyea Making Case for Rotation Spot

As of now, Bouyea feels like a really similar story to Collin Gillespie last season, but he is getting an opportunity to for minutes much earlier than Gillespie did a season ago.

Gillespie had a huge March and April last season in his first year with the Suns, which led to him signing a one-year standard deal with Phoenix over the summer, and he has now blossomed into one of the Suns' top offensive options.

In Bouyea's case, he really just came in out of nowhere with coach Jordan Ott originally saying the Suns signed him due to Phoenix needing an extra ball-handler with its injuries.

The 26-year-old Bouyea has proven to be much more than that, averaging 7.7 points on 61.8% shooting and 60% 3-point shooting, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and only turning the ball over one time through seven games with Phoenix.

Although he has gotten plenty of run in the G League after going undrafted in 2022, Bouyea has already tied his career-high for NBA minutes played in season with 95 and looks to be well on his way to plenty more.

Before joining the Suns this year, Bouyea, who has now played on six NBA teams, had been with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio's G League affiliate, after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks before the start of the season.

The Bucks originally signed Bouyea to a two-way contract in March, and he appeared in five games with them last season and averaged 3.4 points and 2.0 assists in 12.4 minutes per game.

Bouyea also had a big moment in the summer league with Milwaukee earlier this year when he hit a game-winning, buzzer-beater 3 to defeat the Denver Nuggets.

"Trying to control what I can control. I think I played well in Milwaukee. Things didn't work out," Bouyea said after he signed with the Suns. "Now that I'm here with a new opportunity, just trying to take advantage of this one."

Safe to say, Bouyea has taken advantage of the opportunity so far, and the Suns might have found another two-way guard they can keep around for the future.

