Suns Top Rookie's NBA 2K26 Rating Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are slated to have one of the top rookies in the new NBA2K26 video game scheduled to come out early next month.
No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach will be a 74 overall in the game, which ranks seventh among all rookies. Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick and Maluach's collegiate teammate at Duke, is first among rookies with an 82 rating.
Maluach was widely regarded as the top center in the draft class, but it is likely he takes more than one season to develop at only 18 years old currently and having only played basketball for five years.
If anything, Maluach's rating confirms that it was a surprise he fell all the way to Phoenix at 10, as he has a higher rating than the No. 7 pick Jeremiah Fears (73), No. 8 pick Egor Demin (72) and No. 9 pick Collin Murray-Boyles (72).
Maluach showed a lot of flashes in summer league last month for the Suns, especially in terms of rim protection and willingness to take outside shots, but there were also some struggles he faced, which were to be expected and revealed he does have a lot of room to grow.
NBA 2K has not released the overall ratings for any other players, but the Suns are well represented in the ratings they have released so far.
Devin Booker ranks No. 4 in mid-range shooting and No. 9 in ball handling in the video game, while Grayson Allen is tied for the sixth-best 3-point shot, which you can read more about by clicking here.
There is a lot of anticipation for what Maluach and fellow rookies Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea can bring to the table in their first seasons in the league for Phoenix and fans will be looking forward to playing with all three in NBA 2K before the season begins.
NBA 2K26 is scheduled to come out on Sept. 5.