Suns Trade Deadline Acquisition Speaks on Future
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Vasilije Micic is unsure of his future in the NBA entering the summer.
Micic - acquired near the NBA's trade deadline from the Charlotte Hornets - offered the following in an interview with Meridian Sport (h/t HoopsHype):
“I really don’t know. The team still has an option on my contract. And that’s a serious clause in the NBA. All I know is that I want to play,” he said.
“There are plenty of rumors. I don’t pay attention. When my friends send me a message. If I haven’t signed anything, I have nothing to talk about. My contract officially runs until June 30. Before that, it’s all just talk. But I can’t believe in anything until I see something concrete."
The Suns have an $8.1 million club option on Micic for the coming 2025-26 season, which is expected to be declined as Phoenix hopes to get under the second apron on the luxury tax. Phoenix would also need to waive Cody Martin's salary.
Micic is a two-time EuroLeague champion and MVP - is a return back overseas possible?
After spending over a decade playing outside of the NBA, Micic first joined the league in 2023 despite being drafted as a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Micic has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Hornets before landing in Phoenix. He featured in just five games for the Suns and never played more than eight minutes.
For his NBA career, the 31-year-old has averaged 6.8 points per game on 39.5% shooting with 3.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds.
The Suns themselves have some serious soul-searching to do this offseason after firing their head coach and replacing their general manager.
Micic could be part of a smaller equation of a massive Phoenix roster reconstruction that might just see names such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal depart the desert.