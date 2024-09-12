Suns Urged to Improve Defense With This Trade

Inside The Suns

The Phoenix Suns need to improve their defense with this trade.

Donnie Druin

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) guards Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- There's no question the Phoenix Suns have plenty of offensive firepower on their side.

With names such as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker leading the charge, points should easily be accrued throughout the 2024-25 season.

However, the defensive side of the ball is a major task for new head coach Mike Budenholzer - and Bleacher Report has one trade in mind to help improve the defensive side of the ball.

In this three-team mock trade, the Suns land Tari Eason, Torrey Craig, 2025 first-round pick (second-most favorable from Houston, Oklahoma City or Phoenix's own, via Houston) while sending Josh Okogie and their 2031 first-round pick to the Houston Rockets.

Dan Favale with the explanation:

"Suns team governor Mat Ishbia seems prepared to jettison the organization's 2031 first-round pick if a worthwhile opportunity comes along. Does this qualify?

"Plenty of people will say no. I disagree. Eason metabolizes opponents' offensive possessions at warp speed when he's healthy. Adding him to Phoenix's rotation will be a huge deal.

"It's an even bigger deal when viewing him through the Kevin Durant-at-the-5 lens. And it's a larger deal still when he has two more years, including 2024-25, left on his rookie-scale contract.

"Forking over an ultra-distant first-rounder for a non-star still may not sit right. It's easier to digest when the Suns are also landing old friend Torrey Craig—another positionally flexible defensive option who isn't as likely as the outbound Okogie to get played off the floor come playoff time.

"Tack on a back-end first-rounder in next year's draft, and Phoenix is getting enough to part with that 2031 selection relative to its extremely urgent title window."

Okogie himself is considered a defensive stopper, though his offensive game is fairly limited - and if you're going to share the court with Phoenix's stars, you simply need to be able to hit open shots.

Sure. the Rockets would have the Suns' first-round picks in 2027,29 and 31 - though it's clear Phoenix is pivoting towards a very immediate championship window.

