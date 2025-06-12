Suns Urged to Trade Devin Booker to Rockets
The Phoenix Suns are ready to wheel and deal this summer, and there's one team in particular that makes sense as a trade partner.
The Houston Rockets have several of the Suns' future assets, including the No. 10 overall pick in this month's NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes thinks the Suns should try and make a deal with the Rockets to get their picks back, even if it means moving Devin Booker in the process.
"The Rockets aren't going to give back all of the Phoenix Suns picks they currently control for an aging Kevin Durant. Devin Booker would almost certainly have to be at the center of any deal for those assets," Hughes wrote.
"Booker had a say in the Suns' coaching search, and they have routinely shot down the idea of trading their franchise player. But we're talking about ambitious targets, and moving Booker to regain control of their future is the boldest thing the Suns could do this offseason.
"Houston has Phoenix's 2025 pick (No. 10), an unprotected 2027 first-rounder and a 2029 swap. If the Suns could regain those, they'd be able to see a faint glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. As it stands now, Phoenix has no ability to construct a big-time winner and can't benefit from tanking.
"Moving Booker for those picks (while also looking to deal KD and begging someone to take Bradley Beal) is the only way to get the franchise back on track to compete at some point near the end of the 2020s. Keep chasing short-term gains, and the pain and hopelessness will extend deeper into the next decade."
The Suns have been adamant about not moving Booker, but they need those assets to move forward. They can attach some of those picks to move the Beal contract and get in position to reset the team.
If a deal like this isn't made, Phoenix will have a tougher time getting back in position towards contention, and their window could be pushed further down the line past Booker's prime.