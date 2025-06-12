Report: Suns Looking for Hefty Package in Exchange for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX — As the Kevin Durant trade rumors continue to heat up, it still remains a mystery what kind of package the Phoenix Suns will get in return for the 15-time All-Star.
There are a few teams - most notably the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat - with known interest in Durant, but each team's potential return package varies.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst gave an update Wednesday on NBA Today on what the Suns are hoping for in exchange for Durant, who is expected to be moved before the June 25 NBA Draft.
"From what I am told, the Suns are looking for a comparable package for what they traded Kevin Durant, which is impact players and multiple draft assets," Windhorst said.
"I'm not sure they're going to be able to generate that because Durant is a couple years older and his contract is shorter, so that's gonna be something they're gonna watch in the next couple weeks."
For reference to what Windhorst mentioned, the Suns traded away Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round draft picks (2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029) and a 2028 first-round pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant and T.J. Warren in Feb. 2023.
Durant was in the first year of a four-year, $194 million contract when the Suns acquired him, and now is entering the final year of this same contract, but is eligible to sign a two-year, $112 million extension after July 6 this offseason.
The Suns may be able to get some young players back for Durant and one or two first-round picks this time around, but it seems unlikely it will be anything similar to what they traded away for him unless new general manager Brian Gregory works some magic.
Teams know that the Suns want to move on from Durant, and he could have a lot of say in where he ends up, but at the same time he is the marquee player on the trade block with recent reports suggesting Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks.
These are all factors to consider in what package Phoenix will get back for him.
Right now, the Spurs are the odds-on favorite to land Durant and would likely send Phoenix a package built around Devin Vassell, the No. 14 overall pick and one or two of Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson.
It seems far fetched for the Suns to want back as big of a package for Durant as they sent out for him, but we will see what happens in the coming weeks.