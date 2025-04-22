Suns Urged to Trade Kevin Durant to Heat
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA playoffs are now underway - and the Phoenix Suns are a conspicuous absence after making the 16-team tournament four consecutive years prior to this season.
One of the consequences of finishing 36-46 this season is the likely departure of franchise cornerstone Kevin Durant after a touch over two years in the Valley.
While no franchise would ever find solace in trading one of the best players of all time, this course of action is quite literally the only avenue the Suns have when it comes to replenishing a depleted asset pool.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report expanded on the idea - with a bold idea that would send Durant to a franchise that has reportedly been enamored with him going back to 2019.
The trade:
Miami Heat Receive: F Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns Receive: F/C Kel'el Ware, F Duncan Robinson, G Terry Rozier, 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State Warriors), 2030 first-round pick (top-five protected via Miami Heat)
"The Suns should be looking for packages that include win-now veterans, draft picks and promising young big men to pair with Devin Booker and keep the All-Star shooting guard happy in Phoenix," Swartz wrote.
"Miami can check all of those boxes while offering some financial relief as well."
While it would be up for debate as to whether a potential Miami package is the strongest, the presence of both Ware and the two first round picks.
Ware began to flash the high-end upside that endeared the Indiana product to so many scouts ahead of last June's draft - the rookie could become a foundational building block under the next staff that represents the franchise.
Robinson has been a three-point marksman in the league for half a decade, and Rozier has shown the ability to be a quality starting point guard despite struggling at times in Miami.
Overall, the package is interesting at worst - Ware is certainly a player that possesses All-Star potential.
It ultimately is likely to come down to which teams face untimely playoff exits and who makes a run in the postseason - so Suns fans should stay tuned in the coming weeks.