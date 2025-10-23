Suns React to Impressive Comeback Victory in Season Opener
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns had a terrific start to the Jordan Ott era, coming back from down 20 to defeat the Sacramento Kings 120-116 in their season opener Wednesday night.
The win exemplified what the Suns have been stressing all offseason of being a gritty, competitive team until the final buzzer.
“We knew we would be tested at some point early in the season, I don’t know if we expected it that early," Ott said. "Things just weren’t going well early in the game, we couldn’t make a shot. I felt like we got good looks. They hit a couple of tough ones and it kind of just snowballed. Until that third quarter, (which we won) 36-21, that’s what we’re about.
"Bounce back, stay in it, stay together. That spirit, it just uplifts us from the bench, from the crowd, and you could feel it there in that third quarter, especially early. That was fun.”
As expected, new forward Dillon Brooks, who ended with 22 points, four rebounds and two steals, helped set the tone for the Suns' effort and was chirping with Kings star forward DeMar DeRozan all night long, especially down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
Because of his style of play, Brooks is no stranger to games where he feels his team wears down the opponent with the high level of physicality throughout the night.
“There was definitely a wear-down effect on DeMar (DeRozan), he is a great player. We wore down on Zach (LaVine) too," (They) couldn't find him in the fourth quarter, which was great, especially when we found that lead and they needed threes and that's what they go to.
"We just attacked their defense, and their defense wasn't that strong, they don't have inside protection. And that first half we turned over the basketball, we were missing shots, but that's our resilience, and we’re on to the next.”
Suns Feeling Dillon Brooks' Effect
Devin Booker, who is Phoenix's lone star this season and the clear leader of the team, is looking forward to having an enforcer like Brooks to lean on.
The crowd was really into Brooks' antics throughout the game, which helped the fans stay engaged until the very end even when Phoenix struggled mightily in the first half.
“That’s part of his MO and we need that," Booker said of Brooks hyping up the crowd in the fourth quarter. "It’s something that we didn’t have a lot of last year, just getting everybody out of and getting everybody in tune to the game and you can’t teach that stuff. You can’t value it because it’s super important.”
The Suns got solid contributions across the board because of their resilience to pull off the comeback and will look to carry over this intensity into the first road matchup of the season Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.