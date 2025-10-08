Potential Suns Trade Target ‘Very Open’ on Market
The Phoenix Suns are entering a new era. After trading for Kevin Durant in 2023, the club had plenty of optimism, thinking they might capture a title.
After consistent regression each year, the experiment ended, and the Suns dealt Durant to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade.
With the trade happening just before the 2025 NBA Draft, the Suns were able to strategize and bring in players that addressed some roster needs, drafting Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick they acquired and adding Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in the trade.
Still, there is plenty of work to be done for Phoenix before they reach a place where they can confidently compete for a title. With Devin Booker in his prime years, spending them with the club that drafted him, the Suns might have an eagerness to make win-now moves in the coming seasons.
Potential Suns trade target is "very open" on market
One trade target could soon become available, too. The Utah Jazz are "very open" to trading former All-Star Lauri Markkanen, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.
"Lauri Markkanen is the name I hear most frequently. Utah passed on an offer from Golden State for Markkanen in the summer of 2024, believing a stronger market would materialize. It didn’t, and right now there is a belief that the Jazz are very open for business on their 28-year-old ex-All-Star," Mannix writes.
With the Jazz being "very open" to business with a former All-Star that happens to be 28-years-old -- considered to be the prime years of the NBA's playing career -- the Suns could swing a win-now trade by landing the Finnish star.
Markkanen previously made an All-Star team. He still has All-Star-level talent, even if he's not consistently receiving the title and making the game.
Booker is in his prime years as well. Green can grow into a star any year now. The Suns have quietly added solid supporting talent. Adding a win-now player might be something they are interested in, as they're clearly not making the decision to hit the reset button. They're trying to retool their roster.
Acquiring a player like Markkanen could come at a discounted price, considering the Jazz are a youthful team, not in need of a win-now star, who also doesn't have a glamorous trade market.
Whether or not Phoenix is interested in the Finnish star -- or if it'd even be a good idea -- is yet to be seen. Regardless, the club engaging in trade talks wouldn't exactly come as a big shock, all things considered.
The Suns could end up with solid odds to top their projected win total, as it's hard to imagine they'll take a step back from where they were as a team one year ago.