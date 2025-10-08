Former NBA Coach Has Strong Belief in Suns Center
PHOENIX -- New Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams can be among the best in the business, according to one former NBA coach.
In an interview with The Athletic's Doug Haller, Tyrone Corbin - who was an assistant coach with the Charlotte Hornets while Williams was there - offered this on Phoenix's new center, who arrived via trade during the 2025 NBA Draft:
“He could be one of the better rim protectors in the game, first of all. He could get quicker at setting screens and just rolling to the rim really hard. He’s a threat at the rim always because he can catch the ball. He just has to get there a little quicker. … He’s smart. … He has the potential to be a pretty good starter and a reliable guy in the lane. …
“He’s going to score some points. His touch has gotten better. He shot a lot of 3-pointers in pre-practice workouts, just trying to get him comfortable shooting them in the corner. His stroke is not bad, it will get better over time and as he gets more confidence. He can pick-and-pop a little, but I really like him in the paint and at the rim.”
That's been a consistent theme with Williams - he could be a prominent player in the post, though injuries have mostly held him back. Williams played just 106 games in three seasons with the Hornets.
The Suns are hoping to capture that potential and turn Williams into a reliable big man to build with entering a new era of Phoenix basketball that will be without names such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the court.
"So when it comes to moving him forward, we're going to be strategic. We're going to be smart. But he's in a good place right now, and I think in terms of what he's been through, he's shown glimpses of what he can be, and it's our job to put him in, mentally and physically, in a position to do that on a consistent basis," Suns GM Brian Gregory said of Williams.
"We're excited about the future with Mark for sure."
Last season, Williams averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per night to pair with 1.2 blocks and 2.5 assists.
The Suns continue their 2025-26 prep with preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets in China.