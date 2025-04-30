Potential Suns Target Praised Amid Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- A 36-46 finish to the 2024-25 season for the Phoenix Suns has likely prompted necessitated change from a roster perspective.
While an overhaul in the coaching department is underway, there is still much to do elsewhere - and part of the overhaul is paying close attention to how current playoff teams are faring.
Tim McMahon of ESPN wrote about the Houston Rockets earlier today - a team that will be closely linked with Phoenix - and the strong possibility that the team will need an upgrade when it comes to top-end talent.
The Rockets - down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors - have previously been noted to prefer internal development over making a 'home-run' move.
Jalen Green could be the key of it all - his vocality about being overwhelmed by a first playoff appearance could be telling as to what his fate will be over the summer.
McMahon mentions that Green is still seen as a player with high upside despite wrapping up year four in the league as a firecracker scorer that doesn't consistently play all-around basketball - even laying the lofty comparison of Devin Booker down.
"For instance, it has been noted that Green's career statistical production is fairly similar to Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker's first four seasons, although Booker had established himself as an elite scorer by this age, albeit on a bad team," he said.
"The knocks on Green now are that he hasn't been consistent or efficient, but Booker is proof of the progress a volume-scoring shooting guard can make in those areas as he matures."
Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet echoed those sentiments with another bold statement.
"I don't know if you can go get another 2-guard with the upside or the talent level,[Anthony Edwards] maybe in Minnesota. I don't know, does Book have more talent than Jalen, or is he more skilled and more polished and more experienced and older? ... I don't know what Jalen will look like when he's 26, 27, 28 after playoff series. And that's the upside, where it's like potential can get a little intoxicating. He has the talent. There's no reason for him not to reach that level. He's got to go through it; he's got to fail."- Fred VanVleet on Green
These ambitious propositions are ironic - as Green instantly becomes an expected trade piece to Phoenix were the Suns and Rockets to engage in a potential Kevin Durant trade.
Green's 3 year, $106 million extension signed with Houston last summer was structured to be easily tradable - the guard would be a natural fit as salary filler.
Beyond that and the potential clunky fit next to Booker, there is clear upside in Green's game as a former number two overall pick that has continuously flashed star potential over his brief NBA career.