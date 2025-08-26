Predicting Suns’ Statistical Leaders for 2025-26 Season
PHOENIX -- After trading away Kevin Durant and buying out Bradley Beal this offseason, it is pretty clear Devin Booker will be the Phoenix Suns' true No. 1 option in the 2025-26 season.
However, there could be a few surprises with how next season shapes out for some Suns players after they completely transformed the roster and added a lot of younger talent with something to prove.
This could lead to some interesting names topping the major statistical categories for the Suns.
In the 2024-25 season, Durant led Phoenix in points per game (26.6), while Booker topped the Suns in assists per game (7.1) and Jusuf Nurkic led the Suns in rebounds per game (9.2) before being traded, then the title was held by Nick Richards (8.6 per game).
Phoenix was not very good defensively, but Durant led the charge in terms of blocks at 1.2 per game, while Beal was the team's steals leader, averaging 1.1 takeaways per game.
A lot of these areas will have different faces leading the way after next season. This is how we predict the 2025-26 statistical leaders to look for the Suns:
Points - Devin Booker
Booker led the Suns in scoring every single year since his second season in the league (2016) before Durant's first full year with the Suns in 2023-24 season.
After averaging 25.6 points per game last season, which was a dip from his three previous seasons, expect Booker to retake the team scoring title with ease next season. The Suns would be more than happy to see this as they attempt to retool the team around him.
Jalen Green comes over to Phoenix after leading the Houston Rockets in scoring last season (21.0 points per game), and he will likely be the runner-up to Booker in this area, but unless he takes a huge leap forward in his efficiency, it's hard to see him coming close to what Booker will average.
Assists - Devin Booker
Booker has led Phoenix in assists the past two seasons after Phoenix moved on from Chris Paul, and this does not look like it will change with the Suns having no other true starting point guard.
Although there have been reports that Green will the team's starting point guard, Booker and Green will likely share primary ball-handling duties, and Booker's development as a playmaker has far surpassed Green's with Booker averaging a career-high 7.1 assists last season compared to Green's 3.4 per game, which is also his career average.
Depending on how many minutes he gets off the bench, Collin Gillespie could be second in this area, especially if Green doesn't improve his playmaking.
Rebounds - Mark Williams
Even if he continues to deal with injury problems, Williams should pretty easily lead Phoenix in rebounds after the Suns acquired him to be their new starting center.
Williams averaged a career-high 10.2 rebounds per game last season, which would have been 10th in the NBA if he played more than 44 games.
Before last season, the Suns had a center average double-digit rebounds every year since the 2018-19 season between Ayton and Nurkic, so Williams will look to restart this trend at the 5 position.
Whichever center comes off the bench as a backup in No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach or Richards will likely be second in this category.
The Suns would also be happy to see a big jump in this area from Ryan Dunn as he likely moves into a full-time starting role after he averaged 3.6 rebounds per game his rookie year, but showed a lot of flashes of hustling to get to the glass.
Blocks - Mark Williams
This category is a toss up between Williams, Dunn and Maluach depending on his playing time.
The Suns need a rim protector and now have that with Williams, but they would also like to see him improve in this area after he averaged 1.2 blocks per game last season.
With Dunn's length and increased playing time, he also could take a step forward in terms of blocking shots after he only averaged 0.5 per game last season, but still had highlight reel full of turning shots away.
Maluach's strongest skillset coming into the NBA is his rim protection, but it's hard to project his role with the depth Phoenix has at center and him being only 18 years old. If he gets around 20 minutes per game and his rim-protecting skills translate to the NBA, he has a chance to take the crown in this category in year one.
Out of these three players, Williams has the best track to leading the Suns in this area.
Steals - Ryan Dunn
This is another category that can go any way between three starters in Dunn, Green or Dillon Brooks.
However, Dunn's length combined with guarding the opposing team's primary ball handlers most nights should lead to him averaging the most steals next season.
It would not be a shock for Green to lead this area as well, as new coach Jordan Ott will look to take advantage of all areas of Green's game to incorporate him best into his system, which could lead to Green using his explosiveness to jump into passing lanes, which he developed a lot in his time with the Houston Rockets.
Brooks has consistently averaged around a steal per game for his career and will have plenty of opportunities alongside Dunn for takeaways against opponent's top players, but Dunn's 7-foot-1 wingspan compared to Brooks' 6-foot-6 wingspan gives him the upper hand in this projection.