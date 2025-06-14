What is Realistic Expectation of Jordan Ott's First Season?
PHOENIX -- The last two head coaches the Phoenix Suns employed before Jordan Ott came in with the promises -- no -- expectations that they would lead the franchise back to the heights it reached in 2021.
But Jordan Ott isn't coming into The Valley with the same immediate championship aspirations as Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer, both of whom had won an NBA championship before taking the gig.
To put it plainly, the Suns are putting out fires.
After going all in to trade for Kevin Durant in 2023 and then going even further all in and trading for Bradley Beal that ensuing offseason and not winning a single playoff game in the process, the franchise is in dire need of a reset. And it started hiring Ott.
So, with a looming Durant trade likely to kick Phoenix back into somewhat of a rebuild (or a 'retooling' as owner Mat Ishbia described) around Devin Booker and the Suns being stuck in Bradley Beal purgatory, what should be expected of Ott's first season or two as a head coach?
Setting The Table
For one, all championship, conference finals, or even deep playoff run hopes should be tempered at the door. The Suns, at least on paper after any forecasted Durant trade, likely won't be in any shape to compete in a Western Conference riddled with juggernauts.
Was firing Budenholzer justified? Sure, given how far below expectations the team performed all season. Was firing Vogel justified? That one is still up for debate (at least for me).
One thing in employing Ott, an assistant coach in the NBA for 12 years, is for certain -- he needs to be given the assurance that the team, system, environment and culture that he's trying to create are given a long runway. He said it himself in his introductory press conference.
"This is an exciting opportunity," Ott said. "It's the players, it's always the players. And it's the actual organization. I know that I have the support from above me that we can do this step by step, do it the right way to build this thing out.
"As you look across the NBA, there' so much parity around the league," Ott added, "and even where Indiana was a couple years ago to where they are now, the team in Cleveland [took a] 16- win jump... we can make that jump. But, we're going to do it in a systematic way.
"And I know (Brian Gregory), Mat (Ishbia), Josh (Bartelstein), we all share the same thinking; that we can do this in a systematic way, step by step, to build this thing out right."
An important aspect of running a successful organization is alignment on all levels. And there hasn't been much of that in Phoenix at all the last few seasons.
Jordan Ott: The Coach
One distinctive thing stood out as Ott took the stage in front of the media on Tuesday to be introduced as the Suns new lead guy -- he wasn't for being performative.
He answered all of his questions pointedly and rarely ever smiled or moved his hands around to get his point across, much like Brian Gregory, who was sitting right next to him. He seems to be about his business and only that. It's a great sign as most successful, young head coaches tend to have a naturally sophisticated disposition.
In the days following the announcement of his hiring, countless current and former players, coaches and executives lauded Ott's ability to connect with anyone he'd come across. One of the largest wrinkles of Vogel and Budenholzer's tenures was their inability to naturally connect with players on the roster.
Oso Ighodaro, Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale, who's had prior experience with Ott in Utah, all showed up to his introductory press conference.
If you're tasking a coach with coming in to help grow a team over what may presumably be over the course of a few seasons at least, he needs to connect with the players. They need to be symbiotic.
The Expectation
The goal in the NBA should always be to win a championship. But let's be real, no it doesn't. Especially when you're in the situation Phoenix is in right now. So, what are the few things Ott and the Suns should prioritize as they enter this new window? And what should fans expect of them?
The need to focus on alignment, development and construction. Aligning priorities and goals all throughout the organization. Developing incrementally in all aspects from the front office down to the roster. Constructing a culture that translates to serious winning. See Boston, Oklahoma City and Indiana just to name a few.
The goal this next season, and maybe the next few, isn't going to be immediate success. It's going to be cultivating an adequate foundation that will lead to contention over a broader timeline in the future.