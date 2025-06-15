Reason Why Spurs Won't Trade for Kevin Durant Revealed
The Kevin Durant sweepstakes are at the highest they've been, and a recent report revealed why the San Antonio Spurs are likely to bow out as one of the five teams engaging in discussions with the Phoenix Suns.
The Spurs were initially listed alongside the Timberwolves, Heat, Rockets and Knicks as the five finalists to acquire the 15-time All-Star as his time in Phoenix nears its end.
According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, though, San Antonio will not pursue Durant and instead are opting to build a longer, more sustainable roster around Victor Wembanyama.
"Despite speculation linking Kevin Durant to various Western Conference teams," Robinson wrote in a report. "League sources tell me the Spurs are not pursuing the former MVP.
“'San Antonio’s not in on KD,' a source familiar with the team’s thinking told me. 'They have concerns about how many years he has left in the tank, and the focus is on building something sustainable around Wemby.'”
Durant, 37, is entering his 18th season and is looking for a long term extension and will likely finish out his career with whichever team he is traded to this offseason.
Multiple reports, including one from Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, suggest that Durant will likely be traded before the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25.
ESPN's Shams Charania also reported Saturday that Durant's top-three preferred destinations are Miami, Houston and San Antonio.
Durant's relationship with Phoenix falling apart dates back to the February trade deadline where, despite assuring him he wouldn't be traded, Suns owner Mat Ishbia shopped him in the dwindling hours of the deadline after it became apparent Bradley Beal was un-tradeable.
Of the five teams with reported interest in the former MVP, the Spurs and Rockets have arguably the best assets to do so. San Antonio could offer Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and/or Harrison Barnes along with the No. 14 pick and other draft compensation.
Houston could give Phoenix back the picks they sent out in the original Durant trade with Brooklyn, along with maybe Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore or Reed Sheppard.
Even then, Green is an awkward fit with Devin Booker and Beal.
It's rather unfortunate for Phoenix that San Antonio is reportedly removing itself from the sweepstakes, because the Spurs' projected trade package could put the Suns in the best post-Durant situation of the other finalists.