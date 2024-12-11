Report: Jimmy Butler Open to Suns Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could be in the market to make another league-changing move in the near future.
Shams Charania of ESPN reported a short time ago that Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler has signaled that the Suns would be one of his preferred destinations - if the Heat were to decide to pull the plug on the 6-year partnership.
Per Charania;
"The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State."
The news of Butler having his eye on the franchises listed above has been of great interest as to how it could impact Phoenix both now and in the future - but now it appears as if the Suns could have a fairly reasonable shot at entering the sweepstakes.
Phoenix and Miami's respective situations under the new CBA make it impossible for a one-for-one player swap involving Bradley Beal - so a third team would have to take Beal on in a prospective trade - Beal's no-trade clause complicates this as well.
While Beal has brought more good than bad to the table in his 1-plus year in the Valley, Butler is one of the most well-rounded players in the association - and would bring a much needed physical edge to this squad.
Butler is in fact averaging his lowest PPG figure since 2019-20 (19), but also remains to stuff the stat sheet outside of that and only takes 11.3 shot attempts per night. He also remains one of the steadiest perimeter defenders in the game and fits the current timeline that governor Mat Ishbia has already established.
The trade deadline is just around nine weeks out - it will be of major interest to see what ends up being the final result in the coming weeks.