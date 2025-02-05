Report: Kevin Durant Assured by Suns He Won't Be Traded
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have reportedly assured Kevin Durant he won't be traded ahead of tomorrow's 1 p.m. MST trade deadline.
According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson on X:
"Kevin Durant was assured by Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia that the team will not trade him, a Phoenix Suns source tells me by phone this morning.
"Per a team source: Teams who contacted the Suns about Durant include:
"Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards.
"Wizards offered Kyle Kuzma and picks for KD, I'm told."
Durant was recently ruled out for tonight's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a left ankle sprain suffered in Phoenix's 121-119 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Monday.
Durant only needs 26 points to become the eighth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 for his career.
Rumors of a potential Durant trade significantly picked up last night with multiple reports suggesting a three-team deal in which Durant lands on the Warriors and Jimmy Butler on the Suns was in the works.
The most recent reports of Durant indicated that he does not want to be traded from the Suns.
Phoenix, who has a lowly 25-24 record on the season, has seemingly had to pivot multiple times in recent days, struggling to get a deal to work for Butler and to find a third or fourth team willing to take on Bradley Beal's contract and where he'd want to go due to his no-trade clause.
With just over 24 hours left until the deadline, it doesn't seem like it would make much sense to trade Durant even if a Butler deal can't be made unless the Suns somehow get back a haul that would make them better now and for the future, which would be a pretty tall task replacing one of the greatest players in NBA history.