One NBA Team Believes Suns Will Get Butler, Trade Durant
PHOENIX -- We're rapidly approaching the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, and according to one NBA team, the Phoenix Suns are set to change the landscape of the league.
In a post on X, Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro revealed one NBA team he spoke with believes the Suns will ultimately acquire Jimmy Butler but trade Kevin Durant when the dust is settled:
"The KD to Golden State has taken on a life of its own in the last 24 hours. Look I do not know for sure so not reporting. I did talk to several teams today that heard the same thing. One told me 'He will most likely end up in Golden State with Butler to Phoenix' Will keep digging"
Weeks ago, trading Durant only seemed like a pipe dream - even in Phoenix's pursuits of Butler.
The duo of him and Devin Booker has been the man core of every plan (present or future) for Phoenix, though rumors recently have grown that the Golden State Warriors are "aggressively" pursuing Durant.
The Suns preferably would send Bradley Beal out in a trade, though the star guard by all accounts apparently will not waive his no-trade clause to make that happen. Beal is one of two NBA players to have the no-trade clause in his contract, the other being LeBron James.
The idea of acquiring Butler is only attractive for the Suns if Durant is still on the roster, and quite frankly, dealing Durant in any capacity does not make Phoenix a better team in the immediate future or a bit further down the road, so long as they're truly "all-in" on their championship window.