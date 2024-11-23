Report: Bucks Interested in Former Suns Forward
PHOENIX -- After the initial burst of the NBA regular season, teams are beginning to figure out their identity and which pieces should stay/go ahead of the trade deadline in February.
While the Suns certainly have their own possibilities to navigate through, it's a former Phoenix forward who is gaining some traction.
According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, Torrey Craig is a possible name to watch for the Milwaukee Bucks in trade talks:
"No team has shown interest in making a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks at this time. MarJon Beauchamp ($2.7 million) and Pat Connaughton ($9.4 million) are the two players the Bucks have made available in trade discussions in order to try and add talent on the wing. Veteran forward Torrey Craig from the Chicago Bulls is a player Milwaukee has shown interest in, sources said. Rival teams would much rather discuss Bobby Portis if he was to become available before the trade deadline."
Craig - set to turn 34 in November - has previously played for both the Bucks and Suns before landing in Chicago in 2023.
Milwaukee traded Craig to Phoenix in 2021 for cash considerations. After later signing with the Indiana Pacers in free agency, he was dealt back to the Suns in 2022 in exchange for Jalen Smith and a second-round pick.
Craig has played in just four games this season for Chicago, scoring five points with 2.5 rebounds per night.
The Bucks currently find themselves with a 7-9 record while the Suns themselves are 9-7 - both squads underperforming in the early portion of the season.