Report: Suns Don't Want to Trade Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- Speculation surrounding the future of Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has been rampant since the hours leading into the trade deadline.
Though Durant ultimately stayed in the desert, all indications point to the Hall of Fame forward moving on from the Suns this summer after Phoenix dangled Durant in trade talks.
Clutch Points' Brett Siegel recently dove into the now complicated relationship between Durant and Phoenix:
"The Suns don't necessarily want to make Durant available in trade talks and see him depart the desert, but this situation may be out of their control at this point," Siegel said.
"At the NBA trade deadline, Phoenix was determined to find a trade that would work to move Bradley Beal for Jimmy Butler, sources said. Unfortunately, the no-trade clause that Beal's contract contains stood in the way of any trade talks ever progressing.
"... The strong relationship Phoenix once held with Durant appears to be tarnished. He was not happy with the organization going behind his back at the trade deadline, and the Suns are committed to building the best possible team around Devin Booker. That is why working with Durant in the offseason on a potential trade could provide the Suns with the necessary assets and cap relief needed to build their vision of a championship contender.
"With this said, there is still no certainty surrounding how this situation will play out. Can relationships be repaired in this situation? Will Durant ultimately request a trade? There are many questions presenting themselves in Phoenix, which is why Durant is the most talked about player among league personnel inching closer to the offseason."
The Suns and Durant could have extended the star's deal in Phoenix earlier this regular season, though the two sides opted to wait until the offseason where he would have been eligible to ink a two-year extension instead.
Durant has been very good about staying focused on this season and not projecting into the future, though the Suns were adamant Durant wanted to stay after no extension was reached before the end of 2024.
That tone obviously flipped at the deadline, where everybody was surprised to hear Durant's name in trade speculation.
Phoenix may have pivoted to that as a last resort thanks to Beal's no-trade clause, but the damage may seemingly be done between the two sides.