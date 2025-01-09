Inside The Suns

Report: Suns Have Contract Extension Ready for Jimmy Butler

The Phoenix Suns are ready to keep Jimmy Butler long-term if they acquire him via trade.

Donnie Druin

Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) warms-up before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is ramping up.

A few weeks ago, the potential of Butler landing in the desert only felt like a distant reality.

Now, with less than a month until the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, all signs currently point to Butler landing in Phoenix.

Things can change, of course, though NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins says the Suns have a contract extension locked and loaded for Butler upon arrival to the Valley:

"From my sources, they're telling me the Suns have a two-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy," Perkins said on the Road Tripping Show.

"... It's about relationships, and the relationship is Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant. I told you this about two weeks ago that - Yes Phoenix wants him - do you know why? Because Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler. And if he does get Jimmy Butler which I do believe he will, they're both going to sign contract extensions. KD is going to sign as well. Now, what happens with Devin Booker in the near future? I don't know. But at the end of the day, this would make sense."

Butler has reportedly told teams he will not sign a contract extension, as he has a player option for the 2025-26 season and could hit free agency if he chooses. He's also reportedly shut down most potential teams in a deal - besides the Suns.

The Butler-to-Phoenix saga will only continue into the future, though things appear to be getting very real on that front.

Donnie Druin
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

