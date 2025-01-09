Report: Suns Have Contract Extension Ready for Jimmy Butler
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is ramping up.
A few weeks ago, the potential of Butler landing in the desert only felt like a distant reality.
Now, with less than a month until the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, all signs currently point to Butler landing in Phoenix.
Things can change, of course, though NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins says the Suns have a contract extension locked and loaded for Butler upon arrival to the Valley:
"From my sources, they're telling me the Suns have a two-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy," Perkins said on the Road Tripping Show.
"... It's about relationships, and the relationship is Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant. I told you this about two weeks ago that - Yes Phoenix wants him - do you know why? Because Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler. And if he does get Jimmy Butler which I do believe he will, they're both going to sign contract extensions. KD is going to sign as well. Now, what happens with Devin Booker in the near future? I don't know. But at the end of the day, this would make sense."
Butler has reportedly told teams he will not sign a contract extension, as he has a player option for the 2025-26 season and could hit free agency if he chooses. He's also reportedly shut down most potential teams in a deal - besides the Suns.
The Butler-to-Phoenix saga will only continue into the future, though things appear to be getting very real on that front.