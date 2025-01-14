Report: Suns Interested in Blazers Center
PHOENIX -- As the Feb. 6 trade deadline draws closer, the Phoenix Suns reportedly have a couple centers on their radar.
It has already been reported by several outlets that the Suns have interest in trading for Charlotte Hornets backup big man Nick Richards.
On Monday, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported that Phoenix is also interested in Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath.
Reath is a much more cost-effective option for Phoenix, due only $2.05 million this season, meaning Phoenix could trade any of its veteran-minimum players straight up for him. He has one more year on his deal after this season.
Richards also has an additional year left on his contract and makes $5 million this season, which is a very good value contract, but makes it tough for the Suns to find a single player and draft picks to trade for him.
Phoenix cannot aggregate salaries due to the second-tax apron or take back more money than it sends out in trades. The Suns also only have three second-round picks (2026 and 2031 via Denver, own 2031) and one first-round pick (own 2031) to attach in trades.
The Suns are in a bit of a conundrum with their centers, having benched Jusuf Nurkic in favor of Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro. Phoenix has struggled all season, even with the change, in rebounding and defending the post. All three centers have also had a hard time finishing around the rim.
Reath, who was a 27-year-old rookie last season, would at the least add depth to Phoenix's center group.
The 6-foot-11 Reath has not played much this season in a crowded center rotation in Portland that features Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III. In 17 games this season, Reath is averaging 2.6 points in 6.5 minutes per game.
Last season, Reath appeared in 68 games (20 starts) and averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game.
He also showed off his ability to be a stretch big, shooting 35.9% from 3-point range last year on 3.6 attempts per game.
It is clear that the Suns are looking for center upgrades, and with Phoenix sitting at 19-19 on the year, the Suns need all the extra help they can get in the trade market, especially at the center position.