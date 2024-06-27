Report: Suns Trade Pick to Nuggets
PHOENIX -- All offseason, rumors surrounding the Phoenix Suns and their potential of moving up/down the 2024 NBA Draft followed the organization.
Where there's smoke, there's fire.
The Suns are reportedly trading the No. 22 pick to the Denver Nuggets, who will take DaRon Holmes II.
UPDATE: Suns have drafted Ryan Dunn at No. 28
The Suns got three second-round picks and No. 28 in the first round, per reports.
This wasn't the first trade of the night, however. The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired the No. 8 pick (to draft Rob Dillingham) from the San Antonio Spurs. The Portland Trail Blazers dealt No. 14 to the Washington Wizards as well.
Phoenix reportedly was interested in five players if they stayed at No. 22: Baylor center Yves Missi, Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek, Virginia wing player Ryan Dunn, Indiana center Kel'el Ware and Colorado wing Tristan Da Silva.
Ware went No. 15 to the Miami Heat while Da Silva was taken at No. 18 by the Orlando Magic. Missi went the pick before (No. 21) to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Players believed to be out of contention on Phoenix's radar were UCLA's Adem Bona, Duke's Kyle Filipowski and Holmes.
Most of the trade speculation involved the Suns moving down simply to acquire more cost-controllable contracts. Phoenix has $150 million in salary committed to just their big three of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker while being completely over the second apron of the luxury tax.
Earlier in the offseason, three priorities were established for the Suns in gaining a point guard, finding a backup center to Jusuf Nurkic and snagging a young, athletic wing.
Now, they'll have plenty more opportunities to do all the above.