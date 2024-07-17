Inside The Suns

Royce O'Neale Believes Suns Can be Special

The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns have plenty of potential, says forward Royce O'Neale.

Apr 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) celebrates after a play against LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were supposed to be special during the 2023-24 season with their collection of stars, a championship-caliber coach and role players who signed on veteran minimum deals in hopes of winning a title in the the desert.

After last year's iteration flamed out, the Suns hope the tweaks they've made - mostly in the form of new coach Mike Budenholzer - can guide them to brighter days.

Yet there's also a strong belief in Phoenix's core, as their top players from last season hope continuity can carry them deeper into the 2024-25 stretch.

That's the message Suns forward Royce O'Neale told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin in a recent interview after signing an extension with the organization this summer.

“We’ll have a whole complete year to build some team chemistry and everything, get acclimated and hit the ground running and do a lot of special things,” O’Neale told Rankin.

O'Neale secured a four-year, $42 million deal this offseason to remain in Phoenix after being acquired by the Suns at the trade deadline. O'Neale joins a returning supporting cast of Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Damion Lee, Josh Okogie and Jusuf Nurkic around Phoenix's star trio of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

“All the hard work is paying off. Being rewarded and being able to call a place home for the next couple of years," said O'Neale on earning the contract.

“We have an opportunity to do something special,” O’Neale said. “It made the choice real easy.”

