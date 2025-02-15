Rumor: Two New Teams Linked to Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- Two new teams could be in the mix to trade for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant in the off-season - if the two sides decide to go their separate ways.
Per the rumor, the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers could find themselves in play for the 15-time All-Star.
The Spurs are clearly already looking to surround Victor Wembanyama with a winning team, and the franchise would have a wide array of intriguing young talent to offer in a deal - including rookie G Stephon Castle.
The Lakers likely lack the assets to secure a deal, but it would certainly be a dream for the franchise if it could pair Durant with Luka Doncic and LeBron James - even if that arrangement were for a singular season.
The Houston Rockets and Miami Heat will likely remain the frontrunners to get a deal done despite other franchises getting involved in a prospective trade.
Houston has a large pool of high-upside talent along with Phoenix's first-round picks that were sent to the Brooklyn Nets to complete the Durant trade two years ago.
The Heat have attempted to acquire Durant on several occasions since 2019 - and if reports are true, the 30,000-point scorer would be open to pairing up with Pat Riley.
The Heat have two maximum salaries to match (Bam Adebayo/Tyler Herro), draft picks, and quality prospects such as Kel'el Ware.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported earlier in the week that the majority of league circles believe a trade in the off-season is inevitable after the reported near-trade to the Golden State Warriors at the deadline last week was nixed by the former scoring champion.
While it remains to be seen as to what Phoenix can/will receive in a potential deal, they could either decide to grant Durant's wishes and send him to his preferred destination - or they could exhaust the market to gain leverage in discussions.
The Suns and Durant could always work out issues in the coming months as well - but the feeling in the air is that the two sides will conclude that the best move for both sides would be to work towards a trade.