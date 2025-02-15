Inside The Suns

Rumor: Two New Teams Linked to Kevin Durant

There will be no shortage of suitors for Durant this offseason if he is put on the trade block.

Kevin Hicks

Feb 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts to call in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Two new teams could be in the mix to trade for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant in the off-season - if the two sides decide to go their separate ways.

Per the rumor, the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers could find themselves in play for the 15-time All-Star.

The Spurs are clearly already looking to surround Victor Wembanyama with a winning team, and the franchise would have a wide array of intriguing young talent to offer in a deal - including rookie G Stephon Castle.

The Lakers likely lack the assets to secure a deal, but it would certainly be a dream for the franchise if it could pair Durant with Luka Doncic and LeBron James - even if that arrangement were for a singular season.

The Houston Rockets and Miami Heat will likely remain the frontrunners to get a deal done despite other franchises getting involved in a prospective trade.

Houston has a large pool of high-upside talent along with Phoenix's first-round picks that were sent to the Brooklyn Nets to complete the Durant trade two years ago.

The Heat have attempted to acquire Durant on several occasions since 2019 - and if reports are true, the 30,000-point scorer would be open to pairing up with Pat Riley.

The Heat have two maximum salaries to match (Bam Adebayo/Tyler Herro), draft picks, and quality prospects such as Kel'el Ware.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported earlier in the week that the majority of league circles believe a trade in the off-season is inevitable after the reported near-trade to the Golden State Warriors at the deadline last week was nixed by the former scoring champion.

While it remains to be seen as to what Phoenix can/will receive in a potential deal, they could either decide to grant Durant's wishes and send him to his preferred destination - or they could exhaust the market to gain leverage in discussions.

The Suns and Durant could always work out issues in the coming months as well - but the feeling in the air is that the two sides will conclude that the best move for both sides would be to work towards a trade.

