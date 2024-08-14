Signed Durant, LeBron + Curry Card 'Easily' Six Figures
PHOENIX -- A trading card signed by Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to "easily" reach six figures once it's found.
After their gold medal win over France, arguably the three biggest names for the Americans all put their signature on a rare 1/1 card for Topps.
"This card pays tribute to the incredible moment that we saw during the Olympics where three of the greatest active basketball players combined to take home the gold medal," Clay Luraschi, senior vice president of product at Topps, told ESPN.
"This particular card is special because you have your regular version and then you have an autograph version. There's been many different autograph cards throughout basketball trading card history, but this is the first time these three players have signed the same card. So, it makes it very unique."
"I think the card is easily six figures," Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, also told ESPN.
Paris was likely the last time we saw the historically great trio team-up, as all three stars will likely be at the end or nearing completion of their careers when the 2028 Olympics travel to Los Angeles.
If they unite again on the court remains to be seen, though there's clearly a healthy amount of mutual respect among the legends.
"KD is one of the all-time greats," James said via Andscape."If you look at his silhouette, look at his skill, he is one of the best players we have ever seen play the game of basketball. No matter your opinion about him or whether you like him, if you really just look at basketball and say basketball player talent, he is out of this world."
Durant said Curry's game-clinching shot late in the win over France was the greatest heat-check he's ever seen.
"I've seen so many [heat checks] from him now," Durant said after the game. "But that was -- on this stage, his first Olympics, the world watching, especially after what he did last game [against Serbia], to follow it up again, that's probably the greatest."
Perhaps soon, a lucky person out there will own one of the greatest cards in basketball history.