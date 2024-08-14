Signed Durant, LeBron + Curry Card 'Easily' Six Figures

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Someone who buys a Topps Now base card from today’s Team USA Gold Medal game will receive this 1/1 Steph, LeBron, KD triple auto.



This card is the first ever:

- LeBron Topps auto

- LeBron & Curry auto on the same card

- Steph/KD/LeBron triple



And to top it… pic.twitter.com/zzoS6rJhK6