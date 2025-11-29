Rising Suns Star Earns Massive Praise From Skip Bayless

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns continue their impressive start to the 2025-26 regular season, and even in spite of falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder - Collin Gillespie has only gained more and more fans.

Perhaps the most notable one as of late was prominent analyst Skip Bayless, who took to X to highlight Gillespie's play:

"Suns Collin Gillespie nearly beat the Thunder in OKC - kid can PLAY - but SGA was again too much in the clutch. Thunder Cup runneth over."

Collin Gillespie Earning Respect

Gillespie has been a pleasant surprise to begin this season, as injuries to players such as Jalen Green and Grayson Allen have opened the door for more playing time.

Gillespie poured in a season-high 24 points against OKC, which led all Suns scorers.

In both games he's started this season, he's scored at least 20+ points on over 50% shooting with 13 total assists.

Gillespie's play has been impressive, though it's his grit and toughness that's allowed him to thrive on a Suns team that heavily emphasized culture and style of play under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.

Gillespie's stepped up in big moments, which included a recent game-winner against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"I will keep saying this, there is just no quit in this team, continue to fight till the last second. I think the competitive spirit that we have as a team has started in training camp, or even before that in the summertime," Gillespie said afterwards.

"We got a really good group of guys that try to win basketball games, play extremely hard and compete at a high level and I don't think anyone thinks we are out of a game until the final horn sounds.”

Collin Gillespie Injury Update

Gillespie went down in the final seconds of last night's loss in OKC, injuring his left ankle when diving for a loose ball.

When speaking with The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin last night, Gillespie says there was a gap between the scorer's table and the court, which led to the injury.

Rankin said he was icing his ankle after the game but didn't have it wrapped prior to leaving the arena.

"There was a little gap between the scoretable and the court that I stepped into.



Suns guard Collin Gillespie on his left ankle as he knocked ball way from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and saved it while diving out of bounds.



Was icing his left ankle after game. Didn't have it… pic.twitter.com/Dv47bBXYfL — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 29, 2025

The Suns are back home tonight against the Denver Nuggets for the second part of a back-to-back.

Tonight's injury report has yet to be revealed, though Gillespie very well could be marked as either questionable or out due to the injury's proximity to their next matchup.

